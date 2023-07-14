Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis, died on 12 January aged 54.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of “King of rock ‘n’ roll” Elvis, died of a bowel obstruction, coroners have confirmed six months after her death.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has revealed the obstruction was the result of weight-loss surgery, which Presley underwent several years prior to her death.

Presley, who was also a singer, died on 12 January 2023 aged 54. For months prior, she had been complaining of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea but chose not to seek medical attention. On 12 January, first responders were called to her home in Calabasas where they found the singer in cardiac arrest.

She was rushed to hospital but died that afternoon. Two days before her death, she performed with her mother Priscilla Presley at the Golden Globes where Elvis, a biopic about her father's life, was up for several awards.

On Thursday (13 July), the medical examiner’s office concluded that Presley died of natural causes and the cardiac arrest was the result of a “small bowel obstruction.”

This happens when the small intestine becomes blocked, which can occur as a result of colon cancer, medication or adhesions post-surgery.

In Presley’s case, the adhesions were found to have been caused by bariatric surgery, a treatment option sometimes undertaken by people with a high body mass index who struggle to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

“This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery,” the medical examiner’s report stated.

Presley was born in 1968 and followed her father into the music business. She was a singer and songwriter and released three albums during her career. She was buried at Graceland beside her son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020.