Ewan McGregor presents new family project at Karlovy Film Festival

By Euronews

Scottish actor and producer Ewan McGregor, who received the festival's President award, presented his new film "You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder".

This year marked the 57th anniversary of the International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary, with more than 200 films offered in its program.

Scottish actor and producer Ewan McGregor received the festival's President Award on Saturday.

He presented his new film, a road movie titled "You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder", in which he appears together with his daughter Clara McGregor.

The movie tells the story of a father and his 20-year-old daughter who have been separated for a long time. They then embark on a journey from San Diego to New Mexico and years later find a renewed relationship through the girl's addiction problems.

"We had an opportunity to spend that period of time really together, which is unusual I think. And a lot of the storytelling happens without any lines at all, without any words," said Ewan McGregor.

Russel Crowe was honoured for his outstanding contribution to world cinema on Friday.

The festival will continue until the end of the week. Then, the international jury will decide, which of the 11 films in the competition wins the prestigious Crystal Globe award.