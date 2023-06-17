The "impossible statue", created entirely by artificial intelligence (AI), fuses the signature styles of five master sculptors including Michelangelo, Rodin and Takamura.

A historical dream team of five master sculptors, including Michelangelo, Rodin and Takamura, 'joined forces' with the help of an engineering team and three AI software programmes in Sweden.

The result is a sculpture dubbed "the Impossible Statue". The stainless steel art piece is 150 centimetre-tall and weighs 500 kilograms.

"This is a true statue created by five different masters that would never have been able to collaborate in real life," says Pauliina Lunde, a spokeswoman for Swedish machine engineering group Sandvik that used the AI to create the artwork.

How did AI create the statue?

Sandvik's engineers trained the AI by feeding it a slew of images of sculptures created by the five artists.

The idea was to create a mix of styles from five famed sculptors who each made their mark on their era: Michelangelo (Italy 1475-1564), Auguste Rodin (France 1840-1917), Kathe Kollwitz (Germany 1867-1945), Kotaro Takamura (Japan 1883-1956) and Augusta Savage (US 1892-1962).

The software proposed several images in 2D which it believed reflected key aspects from each of the artists. The best images were put into 3D modeling.

The statue is on show at Stockholm's National Museum of Science and Technology,

Watch the video to see how AI made this statue.