Al Pacino is set to join the old dad club at 83 as his girlfriend is revealed to be eight months pregnant.

Al Pacino is about to say hello to a little friend…

The 83-year-old veteran actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a child.

The Scarface and The Godfather actor also shares a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Rumours of a romance between Pacino and Alfallah began in April 2022 when they were seen at dinner together. It was subsequently reported that they became a couple earlier in the pandemic.

Prior to her relationship with Pacino, Alfallah was linked to Mick Jagger, whom she dated when the rocker was 74 and she was just 22, as well as billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

Pacino spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood in 2014, saying: "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Strangely enough, as if the two were synching their calendars, Pacino’s close friend and his The Godfather Part II and Heat co-star, Robert De Niro, 79, also recently welcomed a baby, his seventh, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45.

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino at the Tribeca Film Festival Getty Images

On the podium of famous older dads, both De Niro and Pacino join Star Trek actor James Doohan (1920 – 2005) who was 80 years old in 2000 when his third wife Wende Braunberger gave birth to their child, while Mexican-American actor Anthony Quinn (1915 – 2001) was 81 years old when he had his second (and final) child with his secretary Katherine Benvin in 1996. The star of Lawrence of Arabia, The Message and Lust for Life fathered 12 children during his long and busy life. Lust for Life, indeed.

Beating them is Pulitzer Prize-winning Jewish Canadian-American Saul Bellow (1915 – 2005) and his wife Janis Freedman, who welcomed their second child (Bellow’s fourth) in 1999 when the author of 'The Adventures of Augie March', 'Herzog' and 'Seize the Day' was 84 years old.

Then there’s Former head of Formula One motor racing Bernie Ecclestone, who takes the third step on the podium. He was 89 when his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to their son in 2020.

Julio Iglesias Sr. and his widow Ronna Keith el periodico

Second place goes to Julio Iglesias Sr. (1915 – 2005 – what is it with the year 1915 and powerful sperm counts?), the patriarch of the famous Iglesias family of singers, who had a child with his wife Ronna Keith (42) at the tender age of 90.

But none of them come close to the number one spot, held by Ramjit Raghav, who became a celebrity when he fathered his second son at the age of 96 in 2012, becoming the oldest father in the world.

Ramjit Raghav, who became a dad at the age of 96 PETA

Raghav said that he was healthy enough to have children at such an old age because he has been a vegetarian for his entire life. This lead PETA (People for the Ethical Treat of Animals) to release a photograph of Raghav cradling his youngest son with the headline “Vegetarians Still Got It at Age 96.”

The business of babies is a young person’s game, a tough and exhausting one, so kudos to the senior papas for keeping up.