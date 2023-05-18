The award winning actress, director and former UN special envoy is launching Atelier Jolie, which will use deadstock fabrics and support refugees and marginalised groups

Angelina Jolie isn’t just in the news for her upcoming title role in the Maria Callas biopic ‘Maria’, which will be shopped at Cannes this month. The Oscar-winning actress has also announced she’s launching her own fashion line, called Atelier Jolie.

Lighting up the red carpet - Jolie at Cannes in 2011 AFP via Getty Images

The 47-year-old actress is also known as a former United Nations goodwill ambassador and special envoy. Her new fashion brand will be purpose-driven, using deadstock fabric and supporting refugees and other marginalised groups.

On the official Instagram, a photo caption adds that Atelier Jolie will act as an “inclusive online resource for finding garment makers” who can work with the existing team.

Also launching the project on her personal Instagram account, Jolie wrote, “I’m starting something new today - a collective where everyone can create. Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression”.

It’s been reported that over 100 million tonnes of textile waste ends up in landfill sites every year - and it seems as though Atelier Jolie are aiming to play a part in ending that environmental issue.

While it’s not yet clear exactly what will be offered by the brand, a message on the website reads, “You will be able to repair or upcycle pieces from your closet you wish to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning”, suggesting that Atelier will also reinvent existing clothing as well as creating new pieces.

What's next? Jolie in her role as UN special envoy Copyright 2019 The AP

The brand's refugee focus is particularly pertinent to Angelina Jolie's career. Alongside her acting and directing work, she has spent around 20 years carrying out engagements for the UN Refugee Agency, including visits to Yemen and Burkina Faso. Last December, though, she announced she was “moving on” from her role as the UN's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues”.

We’ll have to wait a little while to see exactly what Atelier Jolie is all about though - it’s not set to launch until autumn.