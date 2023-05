Fashion designer Anthony Rubio has recreated some of the most iconic looks from this year’s Met Gala, but on pets.

The dogs, and one cat, who are Instagram stars with their own social media following, walked the 'Pet Gala's red carpet wearing the looks of celebrities like Rihanna, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Doja Cat and Naomi Campbell, recreated especially for them by designer Rubio.