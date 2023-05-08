A panoply of musical stars took to the stage on Sunday to honour King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Windsor. Even Tom Cruise made a cheeky appearance...

What does one do after a coronation?

Watch Katy Perry live, of course.

After the coronation ceremony on Saturday, an event was watched by a peak television audience of 20 million Britons (a substantially smaller number compared to the 29 million Britons who watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September), King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the centre stage yesterday for the star-studded concert in their honour.

The Coronation Concert featured Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.

The newly crowned monarch and his wife appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed his song 'All Night Long', at one point getting up on their feet and swaying to the music.

Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle's east terrace. Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed her hit song 'Roar'.

Tom Cruise was also part of the event, as he appeared in a recorded video message, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time" – referencing his role as Maverick in Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick.

The mixed program also saw performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That.

Here are some of the highlights of the evening in pictures:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Royal Box during the concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor - Sunday 7 May Yui Mok/AP

Lionel Richie performing for King Charles III and Queen Camilla Chris Jackson/Getty Images

US singer Katy Perry performs on stage during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor Chris Jackson/ AP

Kate, Princess of Wales and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the concert at Windsor Castle Mark Large/AP

A general view of the concert at Windsor Castle Leon Neal/AP

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform during the concert Arthur Edwards/News UK via AP

Olly Murs performs during the coronation concert Kin Cheung/AP

Nicole Scherzinger performs during the concert at Windsor Castle AP Photo

British singer Paloma Faith on stage AP Photo