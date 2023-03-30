This week, the Royal Television Society gave out its 2023 awards, noting the highest accomplishments in British television over the past year. Among the winners were established Hollywood names, and some newbies tipped for greatness.

The headline winner of the ceremony, held in London on 28 March, was Kate Winslet who took home the Best Leading Actor (Female) gong for her starring role in ‘I Am Ruth’.

In the male category, Kit Connor won for his co-starring role in the queer romance show ‘Heartstopper’. Connor and romantic co-lead Joe Locke both shone for their emotional depth in a show ostensibly aimed at younger audiences.

“We knew that it was something special when we were making it, but I didn't think we sort of expected the reaction that it got. There's really something for everyone and it is just really simple human emotions at its kind of simplest,” said Connor of the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama.

Kit Connor (Heartstopper) with his award Royal Television Society

The incredibly funny ‘Derry Girls’ took home the Best Scripted Comedy award for the second time, having been nominated in the category for each of its three series. Lisa McGee picked up the award for Best Writer - Comedy for the series.

While creator McGee has said the third series is the final one for everyone’s favourite collection of Derry schoolgirls, the show has finally brought the creator of excellent shows like ‘London Irish’ to the forefront, as well as providing breakout roles for its phenomenal cast. Nicola Coughlan has since starred in ‘Bridgerton’ and become a queer icon; Dylan Llewellyn starred in fellow Best Scripted Comedy nominee ‘Big Boys’; and Siobhán McSweeney’s career has been given a second wind thanks to the series.

In the Best Comedy Performance Category, the inimitable Daisy May Cooper and Lenny Rush won for the series ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’. Created by May Cooper, it’s the latest in a string of hits for the rising comedy star, who burst onto the scene with the unique rural sitcom ‘This Country’ made with her brother Charlie Cooper. Last week, May Cooper hit the headlines when she was rumoured to be in line to play M in the first post-Daniel Craig instalment of the James Bond franchise.

‘The Traitors’, which became a hit in both the UK and US, picked up Best Entertainment Show and Best Entertainment Performance for presenter Claudia Winkleman."Everybody here just made the most fantastic show, so we're really happy. We're so thrilled,” said Winkleman.

Derry Girls Channel 4

Lucy Prebble won Best Writer for ‘I Hate Suzie Too’, a searing show that crawled under the skin of celebrity, brought together by co-writer Billie Piper in a starring role. Prebble made her name through an outstanding run of plays in the UK, but is perhaps best known as co-executive producer and writer on ‘**Succession**’ which returned to screens this week.

Best Supporting Actor was awarded to rising star Ambika Mod who stunned in the unflinching medical drama ‘This Is Going to Hurt’, while Adeel Akhtar picked up the male award for his role in ‘Sherwood’.

Akhtar has long been an underrated star, with incredible character performances in overlooked but brilliant shows like ‘Utopia’ as well as his beautiful starring role in 2021 indie film Ali & Ava. Akhtar will next star in a main role in upcoming Netflix drama Fool Me Once.