29 March 2014: The first gay weddings take place in the UK

After centuries of homophobic law in the UK, today is the anniversary of the first legal weddings between two people of the same sex in the country.

The Civil Partnerships Act of 2004 had previously made same-sex civil partnerships legal, proffering many of the rights to gay couples, however it was short of legalising marriage.

That victory was won in 2013 thanks to decades of political campaigning by LGBTQ+ groups. Legislation was passed in England and Wales in July, coming into effect the next year on 29 March 2014.

To celebrate that day, here are some archive photos of the first gay weddings that took place in the UK.

Guests applaud as Phil Robathan (L) and James Preston (R) kiss during their wedding ceremony in Brighton, southern England, on March 29, 2014. AFP

Tim Jarmaine-Groves (L) and his husband Richard Jarmaine-Groves hold their wedding certificate as they pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding in north London. CARL COURT/AFP

Nikki Pettit (L) and Tanya Ward (R) pose for photographs after their wedding ceremony in Brighton, southern England on March 29, 2014. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

