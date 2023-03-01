Justin Bieber cancels remaining tour dates following health issues

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice world tour following ongoing health issues.

The Canadian singer, 29, has been forced to postpone the world tour several times already amid his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS). The rare condition resulted in complete paralysis of the right side of his face in June, forcing him to cancel performances.

Bieber announced a return to touring in July but postponed shows again in September in order to "make my health a priority".

The singer had been due to play shows in the US, Australia and Europe.

A post on the tour's official Twitter page confirmed the rest of the dates on the tour would be cancelled.

Despite mention of refunds, some of Bieber's fans have expressed their dismay about not receiving any compensation for cancelled dates on the tour, which has reportedly grossed €51,4 million ($55m).

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Justin Bieber had previously revealed last year that he was suffering from RHS - Ramsay Hunt syndrome Justin Bieber Instagram

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, and can lead to facial paralysis.

After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in a person’s nerves. It can reactivate in later years to cause shingles, which is a painful rash with fluid-filled blisters. Ramsay Hunt syndrome affects the facial nerve near the ear, which can cause one-sided facial paralysis and hearing loss.

The two main signs of Ramsay Hunt syndrome are a painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters on, in, and around one ear, and facial weakness or paralysis on the same side as the affected ear.

Those who have Ramsay Hunt syndrome might also experience hearing loss, tinnitus, difficulty closing one eye, vertigo, as well as dry mouth and eyes.