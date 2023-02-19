Fashion just got a futuristic upgrade as Dior debuts their 3D-printed Derbys and boots!

The French fashion house's head men's footwear designer, Thibo Denis, has created a new collection of kicks that are constructed almost entirely from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), using 3D-printing technology.

The Derbys feature a quicklace system for speedy shoe-tying while the mid-top boots go for a sleek laceless design, complete with a heel slide insert for easy entry and exit. They both feature subtle Dior branding at the heel and underfoot.

Plus, the 3D-printed insole inserts mean you'll be walking on cutting-edge technology!

For now, the shoe will only be available in black, but Dior is currently exploring ways to offer more colour options.

Dior aren't the only ones to recently show off their 3D-printed footwear. At this year's Paris Fashion Week, both Reebok and Paris-based aquatic wear fashion house Botter also showcased 3D-printed sneakers.

Could this be the future of shoemaking?

It's important to note however that this isn't the first time 3D-printing has been used by fashion designers.

In recent years, many brands and designers have incorporated 3D printing into their creative processes to produce avant-garde designs, intricate accessories, and even entire garments, like Iris van Herpen's intricate dresses and Alexander McQueen's futuristic footwear designs, for example.

Meanwhile, Adidas has announced that it has more than a billion euros worth of merchandise left from its collaboration with Kanye West, after the rapper made a series of controversial comments.

Not selling the remaining Yeezy stock could cost the company €500m and add to €200m of losses from a restructuring plan this year, leading to the possibility of Adidas posting its first loss in 30 years.