Rock en Seine returns to music fans for the first time since the COVID pandemic.

The popular French festival, known for hosting top international pop and rock acts, has placed its stages back at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, just outside Paris, after two years away.

Its 18th edition kicked off on Thursday with a headline set from the Artic Monkeys, who performed hits such as “Do I Wanna Know?” and “I Bet You Look Good on The Dancefloor.”

Who else is performing?

People gathered in front of the main stage at Rock en Seine music festival in Saint-Cloud ANNA KURTH/AFP

Each day until August 28th, up to 40,000 festival-goers can enjoy live shows and performances from the likes of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tame Impala, Stromae, and more.

“We are determined to make up for lost time this year and give music fans the perfect weekend break in August,” said the organisers in an editorial.

“On the agenda: world exclusives, the ultimate party atmosphere, brilliant live shows from rockstars and newcomers alike, and the incredible energy of the crowd back together at last.”

A festival day scheduled for August 30th was cancelled after headline act Rage Against the Machine pulled out due to medical reasons.

After sustaining an injury, the band’s lead singer Zack de la Rocha was given medical guidance to return home for “rest and rehabilitation,” rather than continue the band’s music tour, according to a statement from the group.

“The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon,” they added.

Tickets for Sunday 28th are still available to purchase on the organisers’ website.