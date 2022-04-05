French winemakers and fruit farmers are lighting candles and spraying water over vineyards and orchards to protect their grapevines and fruit crops from the sub-zero temperatures in various French regions.
A large number of early buds which appeared in March as the temperature rose above 20 degrees are now in danger: at night the thermometer mark reached minus 7 degrees Celcius in different areas in France.
The price of one candle is 10 euros and 600 candles are needed per hectare. As the efforts appear to be quite costly, some farmers have to choose the most precious grapes to save and leave the rest to face the forces of nature.
The spring frost hit French vineyards last year, leading to some 2 billion euros in losses.