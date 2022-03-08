Why is Ed Sheeran in court?

British pop star Ed Sheeran was back in court on Tuesday morning where he is being sued by two songwriters who accuse him of plagiarism for his hit 'Shape Of You'.

Dressed in a dark suit and tie, the entertainer appeared in person at the High Court in London for the trial, which is scheduled to last three weeks and began last Friday.

He is accused by Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue of being partly inspired by their track "Oh Why" for the melody of his smash hit 'Shape Of You', the best-selling song in the world in 2017.

Parts of 'Shape of You' not original?

Both songs have been played in the courtroom presided over by Judge Antony Zacaroli.

For the plaintiffs' lawyer, Andrew Sutcliffe, "the similarity" between certain passages "is striking", they are "almost identical".

"Mr. Sheeran is undoubtedly very talented, he is a genius. But he is also a magpie," he added. "He borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he acknowledges it, sometimes he doesn't," he continued: "It depends on who you are and if he thinks he can do it with impunity."

The lawyer pointed out that his clients are "very talented songwriters, who deserve the same respect as any other artist and recognition when it is due".

Denial

Ed Sheeran and his co-authors, Steven McCutcheon and John McDaid denied these accusations.

They had applied in May 2018 to the High Court for it to recognise that there had been no copyright infringement.

Ed Sheeran leaves from the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, on March 7, 2022 after attending the second day of a copyright trial ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Two months later, in July, Chokri and O'Donoghue, in turn, began legal proceedings against them.

The payment of royalties linked to 'Shape Of You', estimated at 24 million euros has been suspended by the collective management organisation PRS.

In 2017, Ed Sheeran was also the best-selling artist in the world, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), with his third album 'Divide', which includes the single 'Shape Of You'.