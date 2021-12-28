People are wait-listed for weeks to get a table at Fabios, one of Vienna’s most fashionable restaurants. And now you can try it at home, tonight. Head chef Christoph Brunnhuber has shared with The Kitchen Fabios' recipe for homemade Tortelli stuffed with Tuscan roast pork & Taurasi red onion.

What makes this recipe so special is the homemade pasta dough: fresh pasta makes all the difference, always. We produce homemade pasta at Fabio’s every day, Pappardelle, Tagliatelle, Tortelli, Ravioli or Maltagliati, so naturally, we have an Italian pasta machine, but you don’t need one. A roller docker, or even a bottle of wine, will suffice. It is a fun and rewarding experience, and everyone can participate.

Pull up your sleeves and let’s go.

Fabio's head chef Christoph Brunnhuber Stefan Gergely/Stefan Gergely

Homemade Tortelli Ripieni Alla Porchetta Toscana & Cipolla Rossa Al Taurasi (Homemade Tortelli Stuffed With Tuscan Roast Pork & Taurasi Red Onion )

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 2 hours

Ingredients

For the pasta dough

150g flour

150g Durum semolina

12 egg yolks

2 tbsp olive oil

salt

For the Tortelli filling

250g Porchetta, minced

250g Prosciutto, minced

250g buffalo ricotta

150g Parmesan

250g mascarpone

salt

pepper

cayenne pepper

Olive oil

For the Cipolla rossa (red onions) al Taurasi (red wine from Campania)

300g Tropea onions – alternatively red onions

500ml Taurasi – alternatively Barolo

¼ cup of olive oil

Extras

Butter

Egg yolk

Method

For the pasta dough

Knead all the ingredients into a compact dough and leave to rest covered with a plastic wrap for 30 minutes.

For the filling

Mix all ingredients and season to taste. Set aside.

Assemble the Tortelli

Roll out the dough thinly with a pasta machine or with a roller docker. With the help of a knife, now cut out small circles, approximately 6cm in diameter, and brush with a little egg yolk. Place a teaspoon of the filling in the middle of each circle and shape the Tortellinis, (look for a quick tutorial on Youtube, it’s easy and fun!). Now cut the Tropea onions (or red onions) into fine strips and glaze them in a pan with the olive oil over low heat. Gradually add red wine and reduce it completely. Set a large pot with salted water until boiling. Now cook for a couple of minutes. They are ready when they float. Drain, saving some pasta water. Toss the Tortelli immediately with the butter and some pasta water. Serve on top of the glazed red wine onions.

Pair with a Taurasi DOCG Radici 2015, Mastroberardino from Campania, Italy. This wine is has a strong bouquet with notes of cherries and wild berries. It is lovely and elegant on the palate.

Inspiration

This is a dish inspired by one of Christoph's recent trips to the Italian countryside. He hopes that it will get you rolling your own pasta.

The chef and his team are always looking for inspiration: they study books, they follow trends on social media, and they also travel.

On one of the team’s latest research trips to la Toscana, the team visited a trattoria that served a variation of this dish. Chef Brunnhuber decided to adapt it to Fabios by combining the Tortelli with Tropea onions from Calabria - adding a slightly acidic note - and also with a Taurasi red wine from Campania, to complement the Tortelli’s rich filling.