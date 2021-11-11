A crew member who was grazed by a bullet on the set of ‘Rust’ is suing Alec Baldwin for negligence.

Serge Svetnoy, who was employed as lighting chief on the set of the upcoming western, was nearby when the shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, occurred.

He is suing Baldwin for “severe emotional distress” which he says will haunt him for life.

The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the accident in which Baldwin fired a gun filled with live rounds.

Svetnoy, who claims he took part in the film at Ms Hutchins suggestion, held the crew member in his arms as she died.

At a press conference in Los Angeles yesterday, Svetnoy said this was his ninth movie working with Hutchins. He said the pay for the film was ‘terrible’ and he took the work to be with his friend.

"She was my friend. That's why."

"I was so concentrated and I tried to save her life. I just hold her, I spoke with her all the time.

Svetnoy is suing Baldwin and 11 others for negligence

Mr Svetnoy’s attorney, Gary A Dordick, added, "The bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured Joel Souza passed by Mr. Svetnoy's face, so close the bullet fragments hit him in his face.

“He was there on set right next to his friends. When Miss Hutchins was shot, he held her in his arms, blood on his hands while she lay dying on the set, waiting for help."

“Rust” set shooting

The lawsuit is the first after the on-set shooting which happened in October this year.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court names nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

How a live round ended up in the gun remains a mystery for now. Gutierrez Reed said last week that she had inspected the gun Baldwin shot but doesn't know how a live bullet ended up inside.

Halyna Hutchins was killed in the shooting on set of the upcoming western

Svetnoy claims he saw the gun lying unattended in the dirt a few days prior to the incident and had raised the alarm.

Halls, the film’s assistant director, had confirmed to Baldwin the gun was “cold” (did not contain real bullets) upon handing it to him.

There have been claims of negligence, conspiracy and a union dispute on-set in the lead up to the incident.

Svetnoy is suing for financial and punitive damages.