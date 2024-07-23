EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Italian energy group Eni in talks with KKR over biofuel unit stake

An external view of Eni Energy store, in Milan, Italy, Friday, April 7, 2022.
An external view of Eni Energy store, in Milan, Italy, Friday, April 7, 2022. Copyright Luca Bruno/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Luca Bruno/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Angela Barnes
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Italian energy group Eni says it is in exclusive talks with investment firm KKR over the potential sale of a minority stake in Enilive. If it goes ahead, the deal could value the biofuel unit at up to €12.5 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eni said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that it has signed a temporary exclusivity agreement with KKR, a leading global investment firm, aimed at progressing the due diligence phase and completing the drafting of the documents related to the sale of a 20% to 25% stake in Enilive.

The Italian energy group said it was based on a valuation of the company between €11.5 billion and €12.5 billion.

"While a final transaction is subject to agreeing definitive documentation, both parties are committed to negotiating the terms of a potential transaction. This step represents another example of the development of Eni's satellite model strategy, attracting strategically aligned capital from valuable new partners at attractive multiples, funding our growth and confirming the value we are creating in these new businesses," the Eni statement said.

The company also highlighted in the statement that the strong interest shown by leading institutional financial investors could lead to the subsequent sale of a further stake of up to 10% of Enilive.

Mediobanca is acting as financial advisor for Eni on the Enilive stake sale.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

energy transition Fuel Fossil fuels