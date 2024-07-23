Italian energy group Eni in talks with KKR over biofuel unit stake

An external view of Eni Energy store, in Milan, Italy, Friday, April 7, 2022. - Copyright Luca Bruno/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

An external view of Eni Energy store, in Milan, Italy, Friday, April 7, 2022. - Copyright Luca Bruno/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

Italian energy group Eni says it is in exclusive talks with investment firm KKR over the potential sale of a minority stake in Enilive. If it goes ahead, the deal could value the biofuel unit at up to €12.5 billion.