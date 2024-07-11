The Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) has endorsed a pay recommendation proposed by the Labour Court.

IALPA has ended a work-to-rule protest at Irish airline Aer Lingus while pilots decide on a proposed pay deal.

Voting on the offer will take place between 18 and 23 July, and the union plans to hold talks with members before this period.

The recommendation includes a 17.75% wage rise for pilots over more than three years.

Captain Mark Tighe, president of the union, said that the outcome is a "significant win", secured "by the determination and unity" of members.

Speaking to the national broadcaster RTÉ, Tighe continued: "It's not quite the inflation that we were discussing but we are looking at two years from now and pilots will be 19.2% better off than they were, which is some ways towards inflation."

Tighe clarified that no changes to working conditions had been agreed as part of the deal.

IALPA's acceptance of the offer was welcomed by Aer Lingus and also by Ireland’s Taoiseach Simon Harris.

"This is a very positive development for the travelling public and our tourism sector. I have consistently stated that compromise and engagement was the only way forward," said Mr Harris.

IALPA-instigated strikes, which accompanied an overtime ban, have led to the cancellation of 573 flights since the action began two weeks ago.

Of this total, 25 flight cancellations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week may not be reversed.

Pilots had originally been seeking a 23.8% pay increase to compensate for the effect of inflation on their pay packets.

Aer Lingus previously branded this demand as "unsustainable".