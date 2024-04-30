Around the world, the pressure’s on to better protect nature. Japanese businesses are grasping the challenge, with the support of an international framework that aims to shift financial flows into more nature-positive outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this edition of Green Japan, Euronews reporter Damon Embling visits the Château Mercian Mariko vineyard and winery to find out how it’s building a nature-positive business.

The vineyard, located near Ueda in central Japan, transformed a deserted mulberry field. The winery’s manager tells Damon how grassland and plants have returned, creating natural habitats for insects, including some endangered species.

Damon also discovers how the business adopts a circular approach, through composting remains from grape pressing and turning pruned vine branches into a type of charcoal called “biochar”.

The vineyard and winery’s owner, Kirin Holdings Company, was one of 80 early adopters in Japan of a global framework launched by the Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

It encourages businesses everywhere to assess, report and act on nature-related risks and impacts. The overall aim is to produce more data for companies and investors, to help shift global capital into more positive outcomes for nature.

A Kirin environmental specialist highlights the importance of water and nature capital to the vineyard and winery business, as part of the company’s TNFD commitment.

In Tokyo, Damon also hears from a TNFD taskforce member about how global companies should support other businesses in exploring nature-positive avenues. While a Tokyo professor emphasises how creating business opportunities to protect nature is key to shifting the global economic system.