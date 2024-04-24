What if health tech ends up with us being our own best doctors?

By Marta Rodriguez Martinez & Tom Goodwin
Audrey Tsang is the CEO of the app Clue. You might be wondering what Clue is, but over 10 million people in more than 190 countries use it religiously to track their periods. Clue is a trailblazer in menstrual health and femtech.
My Wildest Prediction is a podcast series from Euronews Business where we dare to imagine the future with business and tech visionaries. In this episode, Tom Goodwin talks with Audrey Tsang, CEO of Clue, about the future of health tech and femtech.
