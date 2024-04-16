Watches and Wonders 2024: elite of watchmaking unveil their creations in Geneva

We delve into the world of watchmaking at Watches and Wonders 2024.

Euronews headed to Geneva for the Watches and Wonders trade show to meet the heads of prestigious brands Jaeger-LeCoultre, Patek Philippe and Hermès, and find out the latest trends from the industry.

Watchmakers showcased their techniques and designs to watch lovers from all over the world. Leading figures in the sector told Euronews what makes their creations special and what great watchmaking means to them.

We spoke to the owner and artistic director of Ateliers Louis Moinet who explained how his brand has carved out a place for its exclusive watches in a highly competitive, niche market where art and technology meet.

We also talked to the show's president, Matthieu Humair, about how the industry is striving to inspire younger generations to take up careers in watchmaking.