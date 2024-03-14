France's Decathlon springs into rebrand ahead of Paris Olympics

By Euronews

The French sporting goods company wants to modernise its image ahead of this year's Olympics.

With Spring in mind, French sports retailer Decathlon has announced the launch of its rebrand as it anticipates a growth in demand for sports gear.

The French retailer is an official sponsor of the **Paris 2024 Olympics**and it is hoping its logo and emblematic brands will enjoy boosted visibility because of the event.

The obvious change is the brand's new visual identity, going from an almost turquoise sky blue to a deeper, darker cobalt blue.

Decathlon former logo (top) and new one (bottom) Euronews

Stores will also go through a similar metamorphosis, although it will take time. Decathlon has revealed a more modern-looking sporting goods store where customers will be able to shop in the near future.

"This includes recreating our customer experience, accelerating the movement towards sustainability, and modernising our company end-to-end," said Decathlon CEO Barbara Martin Coppola.

The announcement has received mixed reactions. Some have praised the proposed rebrand while others worry Decathlon's iconic brand will now look like any other sporting goods' stores.

The company, founded in 1976, is to ditch one of its well-known brands, Artengo, but will keep the iconic Quechua, Domyos, Tribord or Btwin.

Decathlon's financial results have been increasing steadily over the years, with the exception of the pandemic-hit year of 2020. The French company's revenue for 2022 rose by 12% compared with the previous year, and 21% compared with 2019.

In spite of its good financial health, and being considered one of the most cherished brands within France and elsewhere, Decathlon wants to be perceived as a more specialised brand, with higher-quality products.

A few days before the launch of its new branding, Decathlon received the unexpected support of... Kanye West.