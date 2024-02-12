EU pizza prices: How much did pizza costs increase?

By Greta Ruffino

EU pizza prices show a moderate increase in 2023, according to a new Eurostat report. The price of dishes varies, depending on individual countries.

The average price of store-bought pizza and quiche in the EU in December 2023 was 5.9% higher than in December 2022, according to Eurostat.

However, this indicates that the rate of price increase for both dishes slowed down in 2023 compared with December 2022 when prices were 15.9% higher than in December 2021.

Pizza and quiche lovers experienced higher prices in Hungary (+13.4%), Luxembourg (+11.3%), and Latvia (+10.6%). Prices also rose slightly in Denmark (+0.6%) and Belgium (+1.0%).

However, customers in the Netherlands could order these dishes for a slightly lower price, with a dip of -0.9%.

The variability in pizza prices is influenced by different factors, including fluctuations in the prices of its main ingredients.

For example, in March 2023, the average price of oils and fats, key pizza ingredients including olive oil, saw a 23% increase in the EU compared to March 2022, as reported by Eurostat.

Overall, the price of pizza is influenced by a combination of factors, with ingredient costs, location, competition, and consumer preferences playing key roles in determining the final price.