Guy Shone and The Dialogue met with Surender Mohan, Executive Chef at Jamavar restaurants, to discuss his passion for cooking, from his childhood in India, to international recognition with a Guide Michelin star.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode of The Dialogue, Chef Surender Mohan reveals to Guy Shone that reaching international recognition wasn't always easy. He was just a child when he fell in love with cooking. Born and raised in Amritsar, known as India's culinary capital, he was inspired by his mother, who would prepare food for the family daily.

As a professional, his career really took off in 2001 when he joined The Leela Palace Bangalore for the opening of the very first Jamavar restaurant. Since then, his name has been synonymous with Jamavar. After opening several restaurants across India, Jamavar turned to global expansion in London in 2018 and Doha in 2021. Executive Chef Surender played an active part in the successful development of the restaurant group and is in charge of developing new menus and overseeing kitchen teams worldwide.

In 2022, Chef Surender Mohan was named a Guide Michelin-starred chef, which is one of the highest honours in the culinary world. The award is a testament to his commitment to food excellence, with inspiration taken from his native country's rich heritage. Chef Surender revives traditional dishes and cooking techniques, adapting them to the highest gastronomy standards.