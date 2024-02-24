Women’s empowerment, gender equality, Folly Bah Thibault is pushing boundaries for a fair access to education, especially in Africa. Renowned journalist at Al Jazeera English in Qatar, she sat down with The Dialogue to talk about her engagement from the news desks to the school desks.

Folly Bah Thibault is the principal presenter of Al Jazeera English and has spent more than a decade covering many of the biggest news stories of our time, always with calm and grace.

Folly was born in Guinea and spent the early years of her childhood there. Always eager to learn more, her journey has taken her to Kenya, the United States and France, where she started her career in journalism.

It is in that rich mix of cultures that her passion for storytelling lies.

Folly has been a longstanding advocate for education. She opened a foundation, Elle Ira a l’Ecole, in her home country to help young girls get an education. Thanks to her passionate work, over 100 students are enrolled in school.

Born into a family of five girls but in a patriarchal society in Guinea, a culture which for a long time did not see women as equal members of society. Folly believes education is a game changer.

Folly is a wife, mother, journalist, and the Global Ambassador for ‘Education Cannot Wait’. The United Nations education fund for emergencies and protracted areas ensures everyone has the right to receive an education. It’s given her scope to reach more children globally and give back to Africa, the continent she comes from.