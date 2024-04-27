Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, the art collector supporting gender equality

There is no more passionate advocate for art in the Arab world then Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi. The Emirati curator, professor and columnist is on a mission to share inspiring work from diverse artists and promote the work of women from the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In less than fifteen years Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi has gathered one of the largest art collections in the Gulf region. His passion for modern and contemporary art started in Paris in the 1990s while studying business in the French capital and exploring its vibrant cultural scene.

The aisles of the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay helped ignite Sultan's passion to share Arab art with the widest possible audience. He built a private collection when returning to the UAE and created the Barjeel Art Foundation in 2010, an initiative established to nurture and develop art in the Arab region. From 40 artworks, the foundation now has 1800 pieces and collaborates with over hundreds of museums and institutions around the world.

Sultan is using art to open new apertures showcasing the region, its creativity, its plurality. “I realise that my goal in life should be a cultural one. Once you educate people about their culture, it gives them an opportunity to be proud of themselves. It gives them the opportunity to dream of better things in the future”, Sultan told The Dialogue.

As a prominent figure in the art world, Sultan wants to push further towards gender parity. His last exhibit abroad at the London-based auction house Christie’s, Kawkaba: Highlights from the Barjeel Art Foundation, showcased women and men equally.