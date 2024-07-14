"Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Shannen Doherty dies of breast cancer

Doherty died on Saturday, according to a statement from her publicist, Leslie Sloane, given to People magazine. She had had breast cancer for years.

American actor Shannen Doherty, who was a star in “Beverly Hills, 90210” has died at 53 after a life and a career plagued by illness and tabloid stories.

Doherty died on Saturday, according to a statement from her publicist, Leslie Sloane, given to People magazine. She had had breast cancer for years.

Her illness was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed in 2015 against her former business managers, in which she alleged they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse. She later shared intimate details of her treatment following a single mastectomy. In December 2016, she posted a photo of her first day of radiation, calling the treatment "frightening" for her.

In February 2020, Doherty revealed that the cancer had returned and she was at stage four. She said she came forward because her health conditions could come out in court. The actor had sued insurance giant State Farm after her California home was damaged in a fire in 2018.

