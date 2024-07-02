EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT
Anti-tax protesters in Nairobi clashed with riot police on Tuesday, blocking roads and burning tires after recent tax legislation caused deadly unrest.
No Comment
Updated:

WATCH: The finance bill fury, Nairobi's streets on fire

Riot police responded with tear gas. The controversial finance bill has sparked strong opposition, particularly among young people struggling with rising living costs. Protesters expressed distrust in President William Ruto's government, despite his promise to revise the bill and implement budget cuts instead of new taxes and fees on various items and services.

Riot police responded with tear gas. The controversial finance bill has sparked strong opposition, particularly among young people struggling with rising living costs. Protesters expressed distrust in President William Ruto's government, despite his promise to revise the bill and implement budget cuts instead of new taxes and fees on various items and services.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT