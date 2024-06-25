The demonstration disrupted traffic in central Helsinki, with about 1,000 to 2,000 participants estimated by police. Held in front of the Parliament building for one and a half hours, the protest featured Thunberg as a speaker. Extinction Rebellion demands the end of climate-harmful subsidies. The protest called for immediate action against climate change and criticized the ongoing exploitation and environmental harm by those in power.

