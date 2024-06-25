EventsEventsPodcasts
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a speech as she attends Storm Warning demonstration by Extinction Rebellion
No Comment
Updated:

WATCH: Helsinki protest draws thousands for environmental justice

The demonstration disrupted traffic in central Helsinki, with about 1,000 to 2,000 participants estimated by police. Held in front of the Parliament building for one and a half hours, the protest featured Thunberg as a speaker. Extinction Rebellion demands the end of climate-harmful subsidies. The protest called for immediate action against climate change and criticized the ongoing exploitation and environmental harm by those in power.

