Pope clears way for online influencer to become saint

By Euronews

Carlos Acutis - who died in 2006 at the age of 15 - earned the nickname of "God's influencer" by spreading the teachings of the Catholic church online.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager born in London is set to become the first millennial saint.

Carlos Acutis died in 2006 at the age of 15. His canonisation follows Pope Francis attributing a second miracle to him.

Acutis is believed to have played a role in the recovery of a student in Florence who experienced brain bleeding due to head trauma. The event marked the first step towards his sainthood in 2020, as he was credited with his previous miracle for healing a Brazilian child with a congenital disease.

The teenager died in Monzo after being diagnosed with leukemia.

He gained recognition for launching a website that documented every reported Eucharistic miracle, earning him the nickname "God's Influencer" after his death.

Sainthood is possible after a person has two miracles to their name. They are commonly investigated over a several-month period.

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Pope Francis authorised the canonization of several individuals, including the Blesseds Giuseppe Allamano, Marie-Léonie Paradis from Québec, Canada, and Elena Guerra. He also approved the canonisation of eight Franciscan friars and three Maronite laymen who were killed in Damascus, Syria, in 1860.

The date Acutis will be canonised is yet to be set.