WATCH: Nakba remembrance amidst Gaza's dire situation

Over 700,000 Palestinians were displaced during the Arab-Israeli war. Presently, Gaza faces a dire situation, with over 550,000 newly displaced due to recent conflict. Father Abdullah Yulio highlights the ongoing Nakba amid current events. The main Nakba Day event occurs in Ramallah, underscoring its significance in the Palestinian struggle. The crisis in Gaza, with widespread casualties and famine, emphasizes the urgency of the Palestinian plight.

