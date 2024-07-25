Video. Typhoon Gaemi hits Taiwan, resulting in deaths and extensive damage

Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan early on Thursday, leading to the deaths of three people and causing widespread disruption and damage.
The storm brought powerful winds and heavy rain, prompting the cancellation of both domestic and international flights
Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan early on Thursday, leading to the deaths of three people and causing widespread disruption and damage.
Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan early on Thursday, leading to the deaths of three people and causing widespread disruption and damage.
The storm brought powerful winds and heavy rain, prompting the cancellation of both domestic and international flights