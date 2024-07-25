EventsEventsPodcasts
Waves crash onto the coastline before typhoon Gaemi makes landfall in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan county on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Typhoon Gaemi hits Taiwan, resulting in deaths and extensive damage

Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan early on Thursday, leading to the deaths of three people and causing widespread disruption and damage.

The storm brought powerful winds and heavy rain, prompting the cancellation of both domestic and international flights

The storm brought powerful winds and heavy rain, prompting the cancellation of both domestic and international flights

