Judo Grand Slam: day one at Dushanbe

All the latest developments of the Judo Grand Slam 2024.

Before day one of the Judo World Tour in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, got underway, double Olympic and triple World champion Shohei Ono was in attendance and organised a signing for all of his fans.

In the -48 kg category, Mongolian Baasankhuu BAVUUDORJ came out on top after a physically demanding final.

In the -60kg, Tajikistan’s Muhammadsoleh QUVATOV secured a gold medal for the home nation with a fantastic ippon! The crowd erupted with pride and excitement! A fantastic start for the local athletes with huge encouragement from the fans.

“Today's atmosphere was really good, I liked it - the people in the crowd were cheering a lot - I enjoyed this so much that I wanted to win the medal for them," said QUVATOV.

The -52 kg category was an all Swiss affair with both Binta NDIAYE and Fabienne KOCHER making the final. Kocher took the gold medal due to penalties. Experience triumphs!

“The atmosphere today in the sport hall was amazing, already from the first round the people were screaming and it was just amazing, it gave us a lot of energy here during the whole day," said KOCHER.

At -66kg there was a home favourite once again As Obid DZHEBOV took on Turkmenistan's Serdar RAHIMOV. Rahimov ultimately took the gold through penalties after a tough fight.

At -57kg, Jessica KLIMKAIT stood atop another podium after winning by penalties.

