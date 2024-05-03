By Euronews

MP Timo Vornanen has argued that his role as a police officer for more than two decades before being elected into parliament allowed him to carry a weapon in public places.

An internal Finns Party committee has recommended that MP Timo Vornanen be kicked out of the party's parliamentary group after he was arrested for his suspected involvement in a shooting incident outside a Helsinki karaoke bar last Friday morning.

"Trust is essential in politics, and you either have it or you don't. This is how we have come to this decision," far-right party's parliamentary group chairman Jani Mäkelä said Thursday afternoon at a press conference announcing the decision.

The suspected shooting incident began around 4 am local time at the Ihku nightclub in downtown Helsinki, according to the police.

The incident occurred as Vornanen and another group of people got into an argument which culminated in Vornanen producing a handgun, pointing at those present, and firing a shot into the ground.

The authorities have stated they have security footage of the incident. Vornanen is currently under investigation for gun violation, illegally threatening another person, and attempted aggravated assault.

Vornanen has argued that his role as a police officer for more than two decades before being elected into parliament in 2023 allowed him to carry a weapon in public places.

In reaction to his parliamentary group ousting, Vornanen said he would create his own group and "continue as an MP".

"In the absence of a court decision, I consider that there is no legal basis for my resignation or removal from parliament," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Vornanen is a first-term MP in the 200-seat parliament, coming from the eastern Finnish city of Joensuu.