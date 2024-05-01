Tradition and modernity are both on display in Qatar when it comes to performing arts. All options are on the table, from learning the ancient art of sword dancing to participating in a modern theatre production.

The performing arts scene in Qatar is ever-evolving. This episode of Qatar 365 gives you a glimpse of the live entertainment options on offer, from traditional dances to modern theatre. First, Aadel Haleem followed the crowds to the Darb Al Saai festival, highlighting the importance of retaining Qatari heritage, like the art of 'Ardha', a traditional sword dance.

When Qatar was populated by Bedouins and tribes, the folk dance of 'Ardha' was performed to lift the spirits of returning soldiers or fighters. Nowadays, elders preserve this art by teaching the younger generation during cultural celebrations. Um Mubarak Al-Mohannadi, head of The Al Khor Traditional Art Band, performs songs that used to be part of their ancestors' daily lives and explained the importance of sharing the knowledge of times gone by.

Alongside traditional arts, Qatar has a thriving modern arts scene. Amateur performing group, "The Doha Players", was established in 1954 and has put together more than 200 productions from various authors and genres. The community welcomes everyone from actors to technicians. The volunteers use their free time to share their passion for drama. Laila Humairah went behind the scenes to meet the cast of their latest show, a musical production of the children's fantasy book series, The Lightning Thief.