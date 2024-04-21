EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

One dead and seven missing following Japanese navy helicopter crash in Pacific Ocean

This undated photo released by and taken from the official website of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, shows a SH-60K chopper
This undated photo released by and taken from the official website of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, shows a SH-60K chopper Copyright AP/The official website of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
Copyright AP/The official website of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

One person has died and seven others are missing, after two Japanese navy helicopters are believed to have collided before crashing the Pacific Ocean, during a nighttime training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Japanese navy helicopters, each carrying four crew members, crashed into the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during nighttime training, potentially colliding with one another. 

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara reported that one body has been found, with rescuers currently searching for the remaining seven missing crew members.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel sails near the site of a crash in the Pacific Ocean Sunday, April 21, 2024
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel sails near the site of a crash in the Pacific Ocean Sunday, April 21, 2024大野未知/AP

The two SH-60K choppers from the Maritime Self-Defense Force lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo. 

The cause of the crash remains unknown, although officials suspect a probable collision between the two helicopters, as per Kihara.

Adm. Ryo Sakai, the navy chief of staff, announced that all SH-60s training will be paused whilst an on going investigation takes place as well as the implementation of preventive measures.

During the rescue operation, investigators retrieved a flight data recorder, a blade from each helicopter, and debris believed to be from both aircraft, confirming that the SH-60Ks were likely in close proximity before the incident.

In response to the missing crew members, search and rescue operations have been intensified, with 12 warships and seven aircraft deployed. Japanese coast guard vessels and aircraft are also participating in the extensive search effort.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves many stranded

Tesla settles lawsuit over man's death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving software

Eight dead after car carrying suspected migrants crashes in Albania

Japan Air force Military exercises