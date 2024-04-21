By Euronews with AP

One person has died and seven others are missing, after two Japanese navy helicopters are believed to have collided before crashing the Pacific Ocean, during a nighttime training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Japanese navy helicopters, each carrying four crew members, crashed into the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during nighttime training, potentially colliding with one another.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara reported that one body has been found, with rescuers currently searching for the remaining seven missing crew members.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel sails near the site of a crash in the Pacific Ocean Sunday, April 21, 2024 大野未知/AP

The two SH-60K choppers from the Maritime Self-Defense Force lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, although officials suspect a probable collision between the two helicopters, as per Kihara.

Adm. Ryo Sakai, the navy chief of staff, announced that all SH-60s training will be paused whilst an on going investigation takes place as well as the implementation of preventive measures.

During the rescue operation, investigators retrieved a flight data recorder, a blade from each helicopter, and debris believed to be from both aircraft, confirming that the SH-60Ks were likely in close proximity before the incident.

In response to the missing crew members, search and rescue operations have been intensified, with 12 warships and seven aircraft deployed. Japanese coast guard vessels and aircraft are also participating in the extensive search effort.