Volt party elects Sophie In ‘T Veld and the German Damian Boeselager

The Dutch Sophie In ‘T Veld and the German Damian Boeselager were chosen in Brussels as lead candidates in the European elections for Volt.

Volt is a transnational political movement that brands itself as a truly European Party.

Boeselager was the only Volt member who got elected in 2019. Now the party is running in 16 EU countries.

Volt’s priorities are deepening integration, fighting climate change and building an EU army.

Volt is running in 16 EU countries. They have a “symbolic” transnational list with candidates coming from different countries, but the real lists differ from one Member State to another.

If some candidates are elected, they would join the Liberal of the Greens group in the next European Parliament: Volt would negotiate with the two groups and then submit the decision to a vote among its members.

