From the business of jewellery to sports and the tech and science industries, women take an active role in shaping the future of Qatar.

In this episode, the Qatar 365 team continue celebrating women in Qatar. Laila Humairah met with successful Qatari designers at the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition.

Reem Al Shamari owns WITR Jewelry and uses precious metals to create unique pieces based on individual eye prints. DJWE 2024 gave Qatari women entrepreneurs, like Sameera Al Mulla a platform to shine. With her brand, Hessa Jewels, she aims to encapsulate the essence and beauty of Arab women.

The Web Summit, which came to the MENA region for the first time, gave Qatar 365 the chance to meet with women leading the way in the fast-growing start-up and tech industry. Katherine Maher, CEO and Board Member at the Web Summit, gave Aadel Haleem a venue tour. She shared her insight on how women are becoming more involved in technology as entrepreneurs, engineers or technologists.

A variety of inspiring women can also be found in the sports world. Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad told Aadel Haleem that performing at the highest level is her greatest achievement. She hopes her story inspires all girls and women worldwide.

Paulette Fortez Sanchez is the Director of Programmes and Operations of Generation Amazing. Paulette told Aadel that this type of initiative is vital for young girls to have a role model to look up to. The organisation empowers young people through sport and education as the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.