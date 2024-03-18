EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Ukraine's school children suffering from war trauma

Devastation left behind by the war in Ukraine.
Devastation left behind by the war in Ukraine. Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Three years into the war in Ukraine, children of school age living through the horrors of war are suffering from trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evidence of war in Ukraine - even in areas where the fighting has moved on - is visible.

Children in schools endure a harsh reality, and face risks daily.

Many of them carry the trauma of what they have seen with their own eyes, and are having trouble adjusting to the "new normal".

Giorgia Orlandi, Euronews, reports from the the village of Sukachi.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ukraine launches drone attacks on the final day of Russia's election

Soldiers continue their door-to-door campaign for votes in Mariupol

Double tap Russian strike kills and injures dozens in Ukraine's Odesa

Education Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine