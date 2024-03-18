Ukraine's school children suffering from war trauma

By Euronews

Three years into the war in Ukraine, children of school age living through the horrors of war are suffering from trauma.

The evidence of war in Ukraine - even in areas where the fighting has moved on - is visible.

Children in schools endure a harsh reality, and face risks daily.

Many of them carry the trauma of what they have seen with their own eyes, and are having trouble adjusting to the "new normal".

Giorgia Orlandi, Euronews, reports from the the village of Sukachi.

