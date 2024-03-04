By AP

A missile attack killed one person on Israel's northern border, as attacks in Rafah kill at least 13 and the Arab League Council asks for aid to be sent to Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli rescuers say a foreign worker was killed and several others wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said Monday it was treating seven people, including two in serious condition. Associated Press reporters saw the Israeli army transporting several Thai workers, some limping and bleeding, to ambulances near the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

According to to the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, an Israeli advocacy group, the man who was killed was from India. It said Israel was not doing enough to protect migrant workers hired for agricultural work in border areas under fire.

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group have traded fire nearly every day since the start of the war in Gaza. Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, says it is trying to pin down Israeli forces in the north to aid the Palestinian group.

The Lebanese group said in statements Monday that it had stopped two attempts by Israeli forces to cross into Lebanese territory overnight and that it had launched an artillery attack on an Israeli barracks.

The near daily clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have killed more than 200 Hezbollah fighters and at least 37 civilians in Lebanon. Around 20 people have been killed on the Israeli side, including civilians and soldiers.

Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have been forced to flee their homes because of the ongoing fighting. Israel has vowed to continue attacking Hezbollah, even if there is a cease-fire in Gaza, in order to push its fighters away from the border.

At the same time the Arab League Council continues to discuss the crisis in Gaza, in Cairo, and called for aid to be sent to Gaza. Statements come at a time when attempts are being made to reach a new ceasefire agreement that would allow the release of some of the 130 or so hostages still held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a break in the war.

On the ground, the attacks continue. In Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli air strikes hit two residential blocks on Sunday, killing at least 13 people (including four women and four children). In another attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the centre of the Palestinian enclave on Sunday night, at least 12 people were killed.

On Monday, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called the war in Gaza a "powder keg" with the potential to ignite a wider conflict that could have serious consequences for both the Middle East and the world.

He made his comments in an address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where he also said it is crucial to avoid escalation of the conflict and specifically escalation between Israel and Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon.