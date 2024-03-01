Hungary set to implement strictest immigration law in EU

Hungary's new immigration measures, which were decided on January 1st but will come into effect this Friday, will be the strictest in the European Union.

Hungary's strict immigration legislation will be implemented this Friday, after a two month adjustment period.

The announcement was made by Parliamentary Secretary of State of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Bence Retvari at a press conference.

The law, which will replace one in place for 16 years, was justified by increasing number of migrants to Hungary by Retvari.

In his speech, Retvari highlighted that the new law would ensure Hungarian jobs are primarily reserved for Hungarians, and third-country nationals should only work in Hungary if no local workers are available.

Immigrants to Hungary who have been fired must leave the country within six days, a process facilitated by their employer. Further measures include the abolishment of family members being allowed to join third-country workers arriving in Hungary. Third-country nationals also have no fundamental right to reside in Hungary, and residence permits have been divided into categories of highly-skilled and low-skilled workers.

The law will also introduce the so-called "golden visa", which will allow individuals who make a significant real estate investment residence in Hungary for a certain time period.

Left-wing parties in Hungary's parliament have opposed the legislation.