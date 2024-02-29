By Euronews with AP

Russia's president spoke to a country gripped by two years of costly war.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Vladimir Putin has used his state of the nation address to hail Russian national unity even as fighting rages in Ukraine – not long ahead of an election he’s all but certain to win.

Addressing an audience of lawmakers and top officials in a speech broadcast live nationwide, Putin said that Russia was “defending its sovereignty and security and protecting our compatriots” in Ukraine, and insisted that the so-called "special military operation" enjoyed the support of most Russian citizens.

He hailed Russian soldiers and honoured those who were killed in fighting with a moment of silence.

His remarks come even as new polling shows Russians' support for the war in Ukraine is collapsing. International estimates are that the country has already lost more than 400,000 troops since it invaded its neighbour in February 2022, and it is reportedly on course to hit the half-million mark by the end of this year.

Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland Day. Alexander Kazakov/Copyright 2024 Sputnik

Putin also reiterated that any Western "threats" against Russia would meet with catastrophic consequences – a clear reference to Russia's nuclear weapons capability.

"We also have weapons that can strike targets on their territory," he said. "We remember what happened to those who sent their forces to our country. Now consequences for interventionists will be far more tragic."

Putin, 71, is running as an independent candidate in the March 15-17 presidential election, from which serious opponents have been barred. His rule depends on tight control over Russia’s political system.

Prominent critics who could challenge him have either been imprisoned or are living abroad, while most independent media have been banned, meaning that Putin’s reelection is all but assured. He faces token opposition from three other candidates nominated by Kremlin-friendly parties represented in parliament.

Russia’s best-known opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose attempt to run against Putin in 2018 was rejected, died suddenly in an Arctic prison colony earlier this month, while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges. Navalny’s funeral is set for Friday.

Putin has repeatedly said that he sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 to protect Russian interests and prevent Ukraine from posing a major security threat to Russia by joining NATO. Kyiv and its allies have denounced it as an unprovoked act of aggression.

The Russian leader has repeatedly signalled a desire to negotiate an end to the fighting, but has warned that Russia will hold onto its gains.