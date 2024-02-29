Early voting in Russian presidential election begins in Far East

By Euronews

Early voting in the Russian presidential election has begun in various regions across the country.

Russia's most remote regions have gone to the polls early this week.

The early vote is mainly targeted at citizens living in remote areas and sailors who will be at sea during the election days. The vote began on Sunday.

Russia's presidential election will take place on 17 March. The Central Election Commission has determined that voting will take place over three days, from 15-17 March.

It is the first time presidential elections in Russia will span three days.

