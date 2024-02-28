Bitcoin stock surpasses €55,000 mark

By Euronews with AP

Bitcoin stock has surged to its highest since 2021, on its way to breaking a two-year record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of cryptocurrency's flagship stock has shot above the €55,000 ($60,000) mark for the first time since November 2021, when it hit a record-high of what today would be the equivalent of above €60,000 ($68,991).

Bitcoin has risen by 43% since the start of the year with a current market value of almost 1.3 billion dollars.

This growth is believed to have been driven by the US Securities and Exchange Commission's authorisation of the launch of exchange-traded funds which hold the cryptocurrency.

Other bitcoin-related equities have also seen success. Bitcoin proxy Microstrategy jumped 10% and crypto exchange Coinbase saw shares rising more than 4%.