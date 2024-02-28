EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Bitcoin stock surpasses €55,000 mark

The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021.
The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021. Copyright Charles Krupa/AP
By Euronews with AP
Bitcoin stock has surged to its highest since 2021, on its way to breaking a two-year record.

The price of cryptocurrency's flagship stock has shot above the €55,000 ($60,000) mark for the first time since November 2021, when it hit a record-high of what today would be the equivalent of above €60,000 ($68,991). 

Bitcoin has risen by 43% since the start of the year with a current market value of almost 1.3 billion dollars. 

This growth is believed to have been driven by the US Securities and Exchange Commission's authorisation of the launch of exchange-traded funds which hold the cryptocurrency. 

Other bitcoin-related equities have also seen success. Bitcoin proxy Microstrategy jumped 10% and crypto exchange Coinbase saw shares rising more than 4%.

