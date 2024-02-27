By Euronews

The US ambassador and others laid flowers at the spot where a top critic of Vladimir Putin was killed in broad daylight nine years ago.

Citizens of Moscow and foreign diplomats have paid tribute to Russian opposition leader Boris Nemstov on the anniversary of his murder in 2015.

Nemstov, who served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin, was shot as he walked across a bridge with his girlfriend. Five men from Chechnya were ultimately convicted for his murder in 2017.

The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was among those to lay a floral tribute on the bridge where Nemstov was killed.

The US Embassy and Consulate in Russia released a statement saying: " As we remember Boris Nemtsov and his legacy, we also recognize those brave Russians who continue to work in the face of severe repression for a brighter future for their country."

"We renew our call on the Government of Russia to keep its constitutional promises to its people and protect their rights."

According to Russian media, one person was detained for placing flowers at the memorial site in 2023.

Nemstov was a vocal critic of current Russian president Vladimir Putin and a critic of the 2014 annexation of Crimea, calling the decision one of Putin's "most serious of crimes".