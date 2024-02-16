Italian farmers hold three rallies in Rome to protest EU rules

This latest demonstration comes as EU-wide protests from the sector paralyse the bloc.

Over a thousand farmers took to the streets of Rome on Thursday as part of three rallies to criticise European Union rules pertaining to their industry.

The rallies took place at the historic Circus Maximus, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Palazzo Chigi offices, as well as the European Union offices in the capital. There, representatives of the protests delivered an official letter of complaint, detailing their grievances.

Different farmer groups have been protesting across Italy since early January. Like their counterparts across the EU, falling incomes and rising costs remain at the heart of their concerns.

They are also protesting issues such as the cost of fuel or European Union environmental regulations designed to mitigate climate change which they say are damaging their livelihoods.