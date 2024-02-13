By Euronews

Here's the latest from the frontline in Ukraine as Russia's grinding invasion nears its second year.

Ukraine has sent reinforcements to Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, as Russian forces continue to focus on cutting the main Ukrainian supply lines.

Avdiivka, which lies just kilometers from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk, has been the target of intense attacks since October 2023 as Moscow attempts to capture the city.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, reports that the Russian line has advanced in Avdiivka.

Some Russian military bloggers also claim that Russian troops have crossed the rail line and entrenched themselves in the area west of the railway, although the ISW has not received evidence to support this.

According to its latest assessment, Russian forces are now roughly 500 meters from Ukraine’s alleged main ground line of communication.

