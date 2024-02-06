Borell visits Ukraine as Zelenskyy asks court to extend martial law

By Euronews with AP

EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell confirmed on Monday he was heading for Ukraine as he repeated calls for more aid for the war-torn country.

This will be Borrell’s fourth visit to the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Borrell said the renewed push to help Ukraine replenish its weapons stocks was necessary for it to “defeat invasion”.

Earlier last week, the EU had admitted the bloc would not be able to supply Ukraine with the promised one million artillery shells by March. As it stands, around 524,000 shells will be delivered to Ukraine by the original date, which represents roughly 52% of its target.

Last week, the European Union approved a further €50 billion support package for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy visits soldiers amid army shake-up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a military training ground in the Dnipro region on Monday, observing soldiers training on an air defence simulator.

He also attended a firearms training session including practical shooting exercises.

Zelenskyy presented state awards to the troops and thanked them for their service in "defending our country, defending our families, defending Ukraine."

"I want to thank you for destroying enemy air targets, for destroying the enemy," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses for a photo with servicemen during his visit to Zaporizhzhia region, the site of fierce battles with the Russian troops. AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

The trip comes as Zelenskyy confirmed he was weighing a possible dismissal of the country's top military officer.

Asked whether he was considering the ouster of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Zelenskyy told Italian RAI TV in an interview released late on Sunday that he was thinking about it as part of a broader issue of setting the country's path.

Zelenskyy's comments marked his first confirmation that he was mulling to fire the widely popular general, a possibility that caused an uproar in Ukraine and delighted the Kremlin as the war approaches its second anniversary.

Zelenskyy asks court to extend martial law

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has submitted a proposal to the Ukrainian parliament to extend martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days.

The president first declared martial law and general mobilisation on 24 February 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Zelenskiy’s proposal would extend the two measures until 14 May.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.