Dozens killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes hit mosque and shelter

By Euronews with Associated Press

All the latest developments on the Israel-Hamas war.

At least five people were killed when a strike hit a mosque in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Wednesday. The dead and the injured were taken to nearby Abu Youssef Al-Najjar hospital.

Footage captured by reporters showed the extent of the destruction, with buildings partially demolished or completely flattened.

Other video showed the chaotic aftermath in the hospital - among those present was Mohammad Lafy, who survived the mosque strike.

"We were sitting in the house, they hit the mosque directly next to the house without warning," he said.

Israeli fire has killed more than 25,700 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. And 63,740 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October.

Deadly Israeli strike hit displaced people shelter

Fierce battles are tearing through the Gaza Strip’s second-largest city, Khan Younis, where United Nations officials say tank rounds hit a UN facility sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least nine people and wounded 75 others.

Countries and international agencies have denounced the attack.

The Israeli military said its forces were battling militants in Khan Younis on Wednesday, after encircling the city a day earlier.

Thousands of people have rushed to escape further south in recent days, crowding into shelters and tent camps near the border with Egypt. Thousands more are trapped inside the city's largest hospital because of the combat.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reports Israeli forces have imposed a “complete curfew” around the El Amal Hospital.

Palestinians carry a a body of a person killed in the Israeli bombardment at a building of an UNRWA vocational training center which displaced people use as a shelter. Ramez Habboub/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

UN court to issue South Africa genocide request

The United Nations’ top court will issue a decision Friday on South Africa’s request for interim orders in a genocide case against Israel, including that Israel halt its offensive in Gaza.

The decision is a preliminary stage of a case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel’s military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide.

Israel strongly rejects the accusation and has asked the court to throw out the case.

The court in The Hague, Netherlands, announced the timing of the interim ruling on Wednesday. South Africa’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor would travel to The Hague to represent the country at Friday’s ruling.

Protests for hostage release continue amid talks

Protesters demonstrating for the release of the hostages from Gaza have blocked traffic on the Ayalon highway, a central highway in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

According to Israeli media, the protest came as Qatar has communicated to Israel that Hamas is temporarily delaying all further talks about an outline for a hostage deal.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, 24 January said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members are very serious about launching talks on the Israeli-Palestinian settlement that involves the establishment of a Palestinian state.