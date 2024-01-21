US base in Iraq attacked after Iran vows revenge for Damascus attack

US Central Command said "multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched" at its Al-Assad based in western Iraq.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack came just hours after Iran vowed revenge and blamed Israel for a deadly attack on a building housing its elite forces in the Syrian capital Damascus. ​​The Israeli strike targeted a meeting of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Initial accounts from security sources in Iraq had only reported rocket fire against the base on Saturday evening.

Attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria have increased since Israel’s military offensive - which has been backed by Washington began in October.

Since then, Israel has expanded its offensive on the Gaza Strip to target Iran-linked armed groups in Syria and Lebanon.

CENTCOM tweeted that "a number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded."